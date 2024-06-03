Can't Wait For Saturday | Illini hoping to avoid another Sparty party in Champaign

The Illinois football opener is 87 days away when Bret Bielema's team lines up against Eastern Illinois on a Thursday night (Aug. 29. time TBA).

The team has 12 guaranteed games and can add a 13th by qualifying for a bowl. Think really big and the number jumps by either reaching the Big Ten title game or earning a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

By my count, Illinois can play as many as 17 games.

No reason to get ahead of myself. Let's look at the games we know will happen for certain.

Here is the CWFS take on Illinois' schedule, counting the games down on the excite-o-meter. As always, feel free to disagree:

If not for the Spartans, who beat Illinois 23-15 in their last meeting at Memorial Stadium, Bret Bielema's second team might have won the Big Ten West. For the first and only time.

Water under the bridge. Heck, the Spartans don't even have the same coach. Mel Tucker is out and Jonathan Smith is in after working wonders at his alma mater Oregon State.

This will be the last visit for Michigan State to C-U for at least five years. Pity. It has been a good series, with many notable victories by both teams. Who will ever forget Illinois' comeback win in 2019? Ron Zook got his first Big Ten win against the Spartans in East Lansing and his guys tried to plant the Illinois flag afterward. Didn't work.

Michigan State has a rich football history. It was the college home to stars Bubba Smith, Herb Adderley and Andre Rison. To name a few.