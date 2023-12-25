Can't Wait For Saturday | Gophers hoping to end a rough season on a high note in Detroit

Merry Christmas, P.J. Fleck.

Fleck and his Minnesota Gophers are playing in a bowl game. Despite a 5-7 record. Right or wrong?

Both.

Minnesota handled its business off the field, earning the highest APR of the schools with 5-7 records. By rule that means the Gophers are the first ones asked when there is a bowl vacancy.

Of course, Fleck's guys said yes. I've heard nothing but good things about the Quick Lane Bowl. The teams are treated great and the venue — Ford Field — is an NFL facility.

Win or lose, the game will be good for the Gophers, who stumbled this season after consecutive nine-win campaigns.

In some ways, the Gophers were fortunate to win five games. They beat Nebraska and Iowa by a field goal or less.

Then again, Illinois fans know Minnesota had the game won against their favorite team until John Paddock came in late for a magical finish.

Minnesota also blew a huge lead against Northwestern, which helped set up the Wildcats for unexpected success.

Fleck's current team will benefit from the bowl work. The Gophers will look different in 2024 with starting quarterback Athan Kalliakmanis entering the transfer portal.

Minnesota plays a loaded schedule next year, opening at home against North Carolina. It also plays Iowa. Michigan, Southern California, UCLA, Wisconsin and Penn State. Another nine-win season seems unlikely.

Fleck's guys will be at Illinois on Nov. 2. They will be happy to know that Paddock has moved on.