Can't Wait For Saturday | Giving Heisman back to Bush seems like right thing to do

Time to do something I never expected: agree with Johnny Manziel.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner will reportedly not be attending future ceremonies until the Heisman is returned to Southern California's Reggie Bush.

Bush's 2005 Heisman was stripped following an investigation into the program that revealed improper payments to the star tailback's family.

Funny, but all these years later, most of what Bush received would fall under the name, image and likeness umbrella and be within the current rules. Or close enough.

Bush has more than served his penalty, being forced to disassociate from his school and having a trophy he earned taken away. It should be on the mantel at his house, a conversation starter when he has guests.

I think if there was an honest survey conducted, Bush not be the lone former winner who received improper benefits.

My guess is also that most or all of the living Heisman winners would accept Bush back with open arms. He as one of them for awhile and should be one of them again.

Bush has worked in recent years in college football, serving as an analyst for Fox Sports. If the network was allowed to have him on the air, talking about the game, it is puzzling that the NCAA won't reinstate him.

The organization is under new management. Perhaps, it is time to give the Bush case another look. And let him have the his trophy back.

One of the best parts of the Heisman ceremony is the introduction of the past winners. What a great tradition. The guys are obviously proud to be there and won't have any trouble making room for one more. Actually two, because Manziel said he will be back when Bush returns.