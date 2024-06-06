Can't Wait For Saturday | Friday night in September? Must be a game against the Cornhuskers

The Illinois football opener is 84 days away when Bret Bielema's team lines up against Eastern Illinois on a Thursday night (Aug. 29).

The team has 12 guaranteed games and can add a 13th by qualifying for a bowl. Think really big and the number jumps by either reaching the Big Ten title game or earning a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

By my count, Illinois can play as many as 17 games.

No reason to get ahead of myself. Let's look at the games we know will happen for certain.

Here is the CWFS take on Illinois' schedule, counting the games down on the excite-o-meter. As always, feel free to disagree:

The least surprising game on the Illinois schedule the Friday night visit to Lincoln, Neb.

The teams have been in a habit of not playing on Saturdays. Not sure why, but it is fine with CWFS. Nothing better than coming home after a long trip and watching college football for 14 hours. At some point between now and then, I'd highly recommend plotting out that day's schedule.

In Lincoln, Illinois will see a sea of red — like always. Nebraskans are proud of their sellout streak that goes back more than 60 years and will extend through this season.

For the first time in years, the Children of the Corn have a legitimate reason to be fired up. It is not Tom-Osborne-In-The-'90s Nebraska, but much better than in the Scott Frost era.

Second-year coach Matt Rhule went 5-7 his opening season and got so close to a bowl bid, with several narrow losses.

Folks in Lincoln are excited about freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, one of the nation's top recruits. He picked Dad's school and will have a statue built in his honor if he lives up to the hype.

Nebraska has a talented defense that should help as the offense works with a rookie quarterback.

If Nebraska gets past dangerous Colorado in the second week, it will likely enter the game undefeated.

Nebraska has three Heisman winners: Johnny Rodgers, Mike Rozier and Eric Crouch. But the best ever at the school might have been Ndamukong Suh. Or Tommie Frazier. It's a good list.