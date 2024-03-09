Can't Wait For Saturday | Fond farewell. Pro Day another sign 2023 Illinois seniors are moving on

Friday's Pro Timing Day at Illinois reminded coach Bret Bielema all the talent he is about to lose. Fair point.

Some of the guys had been here his entire four-year run. That level of institutional knowledge is hard to replace, especially when trying to rebuild a program where consistency has been elusive.

He's not the only one who will miss the departing players. Reporters will miss them too,

In Isaiah Williams, Tip Reiman, Isaiah Adams, Caleb Griffin, Johnny Newton, Keith Randolph, Julian Pearl, Bryce Barnes, Tarique Barnes, Casey Washington, Nicario Harper, Denzel Daxon John Paddock, Solo Turner, Jordyn Slaughter and pals,it is one of the most media-friendly groups I have dealt with in 35 years covering college football at The News-Gazette.

The departees were all friendly, kind, polite and — most important — interesting.

On Friday, for instance, I heard about Reiman and wife Maddy's dog Willow and cat Lila (aka Kitty). Willow is a miniature wiener dog (please Tip, send pictures).

Many of the players will go on to play pro football. Some for as long a decade or more.

Others will go into other fields. Might be a future doctor in the group. Or a lawyer. Or a politician. And likely a coach or two (my bet is Griffin and Williams go that direction).

I want them to know they can always reach out to me after they have left the program. It is a pleasure to hear from them. I have kept in touch with many players over the years.

When they come back to Champaign-Urbana for a game or a visit — and I hope they do often — it will be great to say hello.

The guys going to the NFL are about to find out they had a very good media deal in C-U. The reporters who cover the team are professional and as kind as the players. Heck, one of them has a media award named after him (Loren Tate) and Williams was the first winner.

Good luck to all of you. Don't be strangers.