Can't Wait For Saturday | If he finds the right quarterback, Locksley will keep piling up wins

Jun. 15—***

Are you ready for the most college football ever? Twelve teams in the playoffs means eight more postseason games than before. What used to be three is now 11 to decide who is best,

The favorites might dominate in the first two rounds. Or the semifinals will be filled with bottom seeds. We can only hope.

Kick back, relax and enjoy every moment of it. As a primer, I will use this space over the next month and half to count down my preseason Top 50. I welcome complaints and disagreements I might even include them in future stories.

And away we go ...

Mike Locksley's team is coming off another bowl victory and an eight-win season, which has been a rarity in College Park the past two decades ... There are oodles of options at quarterback, including Music City Bowl MVP Billy Edwards Jr. ... The front seven on defense is solid, with the chance to be much more than that. ... Now that the Big Ten has abandoned division play, the Terrapins aren't stuck with annual games against the East's Big Three. That was always a tough situation. ... The nonconference schedule should be easy wins against UConn, Virginia and Villanova. Though those games would be a nightmare for the basketball team.

Yes, there is talent at quarterback, but the Big Ten's career leading passer Taulia Tagovailoa is gone. Huge shoes to fill. ... Notice, I didn't mention the back of the defense, where three new starters are needed ... While only one of the big three from the East is on the schedule (Penn State), Maryland drew newcomers Southern California and Oregon.