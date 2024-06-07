Can't Wait For Saturday | So far, Wrigley Field has been very good for Illinois football

The Illinois football opener is 83 days away when Bret Bielema's team lines up against Eastern Illinois on Aug. 29.

The team has 12 guaranteed games and can add a 13th by qualifying for a bowl. Think really big and the number jumps by either reaching the Big Ten title game or earning a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

By my count, Illinois can play as many as 17 games.

No reason to get ahead of myself. Let's look at the games we know will happen for certain.

Here is the take on Illinois' schedule, counting the games down on the excite-o-meter. As always, feel free to disagree:

It shouldn't be very hard for Illinois to decide who to have a pregame speaker. That would be Mikel Leshoure, a Centennial product who torched the Wildcats for a school-record 330 rushing yards in the 2010 game.

Like this one, the game was held at historic Wrigley Field. Back in the day, they played one way, just to make sure nobody ran into the brick wall. Good plan.

The home-field advantage went to the visitors, who dominated 48-27.

Illinois quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase threw for only 40 yards. No need to put the ball in the air when Leshoure was gaining a first down on every carry. Scheelhaase did run for 97 yards.

Illinois coach Bielema has expressed concerns about the teams hanging out on the same sideline. But if the game goes like the last one at Wrigley, Illinois will be joking about it afterward.

Count on Illinois to have a large contingent of fans in the stands for a setting that is so unique.