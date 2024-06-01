Can't Wait For Saturday | So far at Illinois, Bielema has Fleck's number

The Illinois football opener is 89 days away when Bret Bielema's team lines up against Eastern Illinois on a Thursday night (Aug. 29. time TBA).

The team has 12 guaranteed games and can add a 13th by qualifying for a bowl. Think really big and the number jumps by either reaching the Big Ten title game or earning a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

By my count, Illinois can play as many as 17 games.

No reason to get ahead of myself. Let's look at the games we know will happen for certain.

Here is the CWFS take on Illinois' schedule, counting the games down on the excite-o-meter. As always, feel free to disagree:

Just a hunch that Gophers coach P.J. Fleck will mention John Paddock to his team before the game.

In the 2023 game at Minneapolis, Paddock led a stunning comeback win for Illinois.

In a weird twist, Illinois beat Minnesota but missed playing in a bowl game. The Gophers went to the Quick Lane Bowl despite a losing record and beat Bowling Green.

Minnesota was hit hard by the transfer portal, losing 18 players. Fleck did add 13.

Hard to imagine who will make the big plays on both sides of the ball.

Coach Bret Bielema is 3-0 against the Gophers while coaching at Illinois. Again, a fact that Fleck will likely remind his team about many times before the game.

Minnesota's proud football history includes 1941 Heisman winner Bruce Smith, legend Bronko Nagurski and superstar coach Tony Dungy.