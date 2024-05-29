Can't Wait For Saturday | Ducks thinking big for their first splash in the Big Ten pond

May 28—***

The Big Ten football season will be here before you know it. Illinois is one of the two Big Ten teams opening Aug. 29 (Minnesota is the other). The rest of the league opens that weekend.

Between now and May 29, I am continuing to count down the 2024 Big Ten race. Feel free to disagree.

Dan Lanning lost a Heisman Trophy finalist to the NFL (Bo Nix) and replaces him with a quarterback capable of winning the Heisman (Dillon Gabriel). Of course, the Ducks will miss superstar receiver Rome Odunze, who is now with the Bears But the addition of receiver Evan Stewart from Texas A&M eases the pain. Stewart had 38 grabs for the Aggies. Oregon cleaned up in the transfer portal with its class of 14 ranked second behind Mississippi. The defense added at least three starters from the portal. Who wouldn't want to play in Eugene?

The Ducks don't have to play Southern California or Penn State, but they do host Ohio State and travel to Michigan. In the nonconference schedule, Oregon travels to Oregon State in the second week after abandoning their longtime rival to join the Big Ten. Gabriel has been a star throughout college, with almost 15,000 passing yards. But he is not at Nix's level. Gabriel's size (5-foot-11_ is a drawback. Lanning and his staff have to learn an entire new conference. Add the travel, including trips to West Lafayette, Ann Arbor and Madison, and the transition could turn into a pain.