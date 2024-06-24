Can't Wait For Saturday | Defensive questions needs to be answered by Red Raiders

Jun. 24—***

Are you ready for the most college football ever? Twelve teams in the playoffs means eight more postseason games than before. What used to be three is now 11 to decide who is best,

The favorites might dominate in the first two rounds. Or the semifinals will be filled with bottom seeds. We can only hope.

Kick back, relax and enjoy every moment of it. As a primer, I will use this space over the next month and half to count down my preseason Top 50. I welcome complaints and disagreements I might even include them in future stories.

And away we go ...

Reasons to worry

Tailback Tahj Brooks gained 1,538 yards and scored 10 touchdowns last season, second in the Big 12 to the great Ollie Gordon II at Oklahoma State. ... Brooks isn't the only starter back for the Red Raiders of offense. Quarterback Behren Morton returns hoping to increase his TD total (15) while cutting the picks (14). ... The Red Raiders hit the portal and brought in four offensive linemen. ... Third-year coach Joey McGuire landed the top recruiting class in the Big 12 and one ranked among the Top 25 nationally. ... Tech has a talented defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter, a former head coach at Fresno State. has helped the unit remain competitive. ... The Red Raiders don't play league favorites Utah or Kansas. And the nonconference includes only one challenge, at Washington State.

DeRuyter is dealing with a mostly new defense, only four starters back from a 7-6 team. ... There is a new punters and the starting kicker struggled the first half of 2023 ... Despite consecutive winning seasons under McGuire, the Red Raiders are picked by experts to finish in the bottom half of the now 16-team league. ... No Utah and Kansas, but the Red Raiders travel to Arizona and Oklahoma State.

50. Maryland Big Ten

49. Colorado Big 12

48. Georgia Tech ACC

47. Tulane American

46. UCF Big 12

45. South Florida American

44. Appalachian State Sun Belt

43. Rutgers Big Ten

42. Virginia Tech ACC