Can't Wait For Saturday | Counting down the Big Ten for 2024, somebody has to be last

May 12—***

The Big Ten football season will be here before you know it. Illinois is one of the two Big Ten teams opening Aug. 29 (Minnesota is the other). The rest of the league opens that weekend.

Over the next 2 1/2 weeks, I am counting down the 2024 Big Ten race from 18 to 1. Feel free to disagree.

New coach Curt Cignetti seems to have a plan and was a hit at his last job, James Madison, where he went a ridiculous 52-9.

The Hoosiers were 3-9 last season and gave up 507 passing yards to Illinois backup quarterback John Paddock. Even if Cignetti pulls off a miracle and turns the program into a winner, he is just about to turn 63 ad can't have many years left on the sidelines.

No. 17 Purdue