Can't Wait For Saturday | When it comes to helping the football media, Illini rank with the best

Belated congratulations to the Illinois football communications staff, led by Brett Moore and Danny Mattie, which was recently honored by the College Football Writers Association of America.

Illinois is one of the Super 11 for 2023, a designation for the departments rated most helpful to the media. It is the first time Illinois has been named to the Super 11, which debuted in 2009. To date, 81 different schools have received the designation.

Illinois is one of two first-time honorees, joining LSU.

Nebraska, a 10-time honoree, is the only other Big Ten school listed.The rest of the list includes BYU, Cal, Clemson, Kansas State, Kentucky, Navy, Oklahoma and Pitt.

The FWAA also honored Florida State coach Mike Norvell for his cooperation and access to his program.

Truth in advertising, I am a longtime FWAA member. There is no voting for the honors. FWAA executive director Steve Richardson compiles the list after receiving input from FWAA members.