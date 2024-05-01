Can't Wait For Saturday | When it comes to Heisman hype, don't forget young Sanders

Later this summer, I will provide a countdown in this space of the top Heisman Trophy candidates. Not sure how many players will be listed, but likely 20 or so.

The Big Ten will be well-represented, led by Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka and Washington quarterback Will Rogers.

But what about the guy in the new-look Big 12? The one coached by his famous father?

Shedeur Sanders moved with his dad Deion from Jackson State to Colorado before the 2023 season. The Buffs got off to a great start before a late-season fizzle. It wasn't the quarterback's fault. More of a problem for the leaky Colorado defense.

In 11 games, Shedeur hit 69 percent of his passes for 3,230 yards. My favorite numbers: 27 touchdown passes and only three interceptions, That had to make coach/dad happy.

Shedeur isn't listed very high on the Heisman odds lists. But a decent schedule that isn't overwhelming gives him a chance to put up big numbers. The Big 12 in '24 won't be the challenge the Buffs faced in the now-gone Pac-12 in '23.

Keep the younger Sanders in mind.