Can't Wait For Saturday | Clock winding down toward big Illinois football reveal

Apr. 7—

Don't know about the rest of you, but April 20 is circled on my calendar.

That's the day media and fans can take an extensive look at Bret Bielema's fifth Illinois football team.

At this point, the team is a bit of a mystery. Of course, I know what players are back from the 5-7 2023 squad. And I have met many of the newcomers for interviews.

The coaching staff has undergone serious changes. Bielema has new assistants on both sides of the ball. They all seem like bright, friendly people. It will be informative to see them work in a game setting.

The weather for the 1 p.m. kickoff is forecast to be in the high 60s. That is good news. Right now, there is a decent chance for rain, but I have lived here long enough to know those odds can fluctuate a lot between now and them. Not packing the umbrella just yet but it is always in the car.

The 2024 season could be telling for the program. The schedule is a challenge, including a trip to Big Ten newcomer Oregon. Dan Lanning's team is considered to have a great chance to qualify for the 12-team College Football Playoff.

In fact, the Illinois schedule includes four teams i consider contenders for the CFP: Oregon, Michigan, Penn State and Kansas.

The Jayhawks visit the second week and should arrive with a number next to their name indicating they are nationally ranked. It is a golden opportunity for Illinois to make an early statement.