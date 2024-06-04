Can't Wait For Saturday | Boilermakers continue to add familiar faces

Jun. 4—***

The Illinois football opener is 86 days away when Bret Bielema's team lines up against Eastern Illinois on a Thursday night (Aug. 29. time TBA).

The team has 12 guaranteed games and can add a 13th by qualifying for a bowl. Think really big and the number jumps by either reaching the Big Ten title game or earning a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

By my count, Illinois can play as many as 17 games.

No reason to get ahead of myself. Let's look at the games we know will happen for certain.

Here is the CWFS take on Illinois' schedule, counting the games down on the excite-o-meter. As always, feel free to disagree:

For the next five years, at least, the Big Ten has decided this rivalry is worthy of protection. No argument from me. Now that UCLA and Southern California are in the conference, it is no longer the second closest matchup in the Big Ten behind Michigan-Michigna State. But third is close enough.

The strong ties betwwen the programs added another layer when the Boilermakers brought in transfer running back Reggie Love and hired Andy Buh for the staff. Purdue is really "Illinois East."

Certainly Ryan Walters' blowout win against his old schools in the 2023 game didn't go over very well at First and Kirby. When Purdue comes back this season, the guys on the Illinois defense in particular are going to be eager for revenge.

Purdue has a long history of producing NFL-level quarterbcks, including Drew Brees, Len Dawson and Bob Griese. Fortunately for Illinois, the current quarterback Hudson Card is not at that level.