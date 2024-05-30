Can't Wait For Saturday | In the Big Ten, everybody is chasing the Buckeyes ... until further notice

May 29—***

The Big Ten football season will be here before you know it. Illinois is one of the two Big Ten teams opening Aug. 29 (Minnesota is the other). The rest of the league opens that weekend.

Between now and May 29, I am continuing to count down the 2024 Big Ten race. Feel free to disagree.

Pretty much everything. Ryan Day welcomes back a loaded team, with 15 starters returning. He went and got seven high-value transfers to fill in the gaps. The most important is quarterback Will Howard, who came from Kansas State. Day added three from Alabama and transfer running back Quinwshon Judkins, who gained 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons for Mississippi.The nonconference schedule is soft, with two games against the MAC and a date with Marshall.

The Buckeyes just watched their bitter rival to the north take the national title. Pressure is on in a big way. The team has stumbled in recent seasons against Michigan and the memories of the fans in Columbus are long. Yes, Day took advantage of the portal. But he also lost 25 transfers. Southern California isn't on the schedule, but sometimes nemesis Iowa visits Columbus. The Buckeyes play at Oregn and Penn State.