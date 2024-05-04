Can't Wait For Saturday | Big 12 shouldn't sleep on the Wildcats, who just added more talent

Sure, Kansas State is going to miss quarterback Will Howard, now the likely starter at Ohio State.

But Chris Klieman and the Wildcats have made some portal additions.

Seemingly golden at tailback with 1,226-yard rusher DJ Giddens set to return, the Wildcats added Dylan Edwards recently.

The move does two things: provides a reliable backup for Giddens while cutting into the depth at a Big 12 rival. Edwards is part of the flood of players coming and going at Colorado.

Edwards had an immediate impact as a rookie, scoring four touchdowns in his opening game against TCU. He made four starts for Deion Sanders, leading the team in rushing and helping with catches out of the backfield

Kansas State is closer to home for Edwards, who is from Derby, 141 miles south of Manhattan. Edwards ran for 95 touchdowns in high school.

Kansas State is coming off a nine-win season and should be in the hunt for the title in the new-look Big 12. The conference lost Oklahoma and Texas while adding Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah.