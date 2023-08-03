Can't Wait For Saturday | Who beyond the Heisman winner makes the first team?

Aug. 3—Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmusssen. He'll give you his views each day on the game he loves.

I let the cat out of the bag the other day and informed readers Illinois defensive lineman Johnny Newton and Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams are on my preseason AP All-American ballot.

Mrs. Can't Wait For Saturday will tell you I'm a talk first, think second kind of person.

My votes are due Monday and I have been working hard to pick the right players.

Since I've already blown it, might as well give you the rest of my first team offense. The rest of the defense will be listed next week.

No surprise, there are plenty of guys from the Big Ten on my team.

Five players from Tony Pettitti's favorite league are on my ballot: Michigan running back Black Corum, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen, Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and Michigan guard Zac Zinter.

Defending national champion Georgia has two players on the first-team offense: superstar tight end Brock Bowers and center Sedrick Van Pran.

There are two players from the Big 12: Texas receiver Xavier Worthy and Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe.

The rest of my picks are Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins, Washington receiver Rome Odunze and Alabama tackle JC Latham. My kicker is Stanford's Joshua Carty.

This is a fun time of the year for schools to tout their award candidates and that is all good. But how they play starting in late August is what really matters.

The best and the brightest ... on offense.