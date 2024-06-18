Can't Wait For Saturday | There is another football power in Louisiana beyond LSU: Tulane

Jun. 18—***

Are you ready for the most college football ever? Twelve teams in the playoffs means eight more postseason games than before. What used to be three is now 11 to decide who is best,

The favorites might dominate in the first two rounds. Or the semifinals will be filled with bottom seeds. We can only hope.

Kick back, relax and enjoy every moment of it. As a primer, I will use this space over the next month and half to count down my preseason Top 50. I welcome complaints and disagreements I might even include them in future stories.

And away we go ...

Start at tailback, where Makhi Hughes earned all-league rookie of the year honors after running for 1,300 yards and seven scores. ... Among the returning linemen who paved the way for Hughes are Rashad Green and Derrick Graham ... Alex Bauman is a productive tight end who is back for another run. .. New coach Jon Sumrall, who took over after a great run at Troy, is a former Tulane assistant. The dropoff from former coach Willie Fritz should be minimal. ... Former Illinois assistant coach Greg McMahon is back with the team and working with the specialists. ... Two of the teams picked ahead of Tulane in the American, South Florida and Memphis, visit New Orleans. UTSA isn't on the schedule.

Reasons for worry

For the first time in forever, Tulane won't have Michael Pratt at quarterback. Oregon transfer Ty Thompson is one option along with former backup Kai Horton. ... It is possible that Fritz, now at Houston, had the secret sauce during the best two-year run in school history. ...The nonconference schedule includes Top 25 teams Kansas State and Oklahoma in back to back weks. Tulane goes to Norman.