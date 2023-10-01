Can't Wait For Saturday | Another Big Ten team moves onto my ballot: Maryland
Oct. 1—Hot off the presses, here is my Associated Pres Top 25 ballot. (The full poll will be released early Sunday afternoon):
1. Georgia 1
2. Texas 2
3. Ohio State 3
4. Michigan 4
5. Florida State 5
6. Penn State 6
7. Washington 8
8. Oregon 9
9. Southern California 7
10. Alabama 11
11. Notre Dame 12
12. Washington State 15
13. Miami 14
14. Oklahoma 17
15. North Carolina 18
16. Oregon State 19
17. Utah 10
18. Missouri 20
19, Mississippi 24
20. Tennessee 21
21. Duke 16
22. Maryland —
23. Kansas State 25
24. Kentucky —
25. Fresno State —
— Welcome to Maryland, Kentucky and Fresno State. The Terrapins will get tested their first week on my list, playing at Ohio State on Saturday. That is followed by a visit from Illinois.
— The Bluegrass State could have two ranked teams. Louiville just missed on my ballot. Maybe next week.
— Tough loss for Utah at Oregon State, which was fired up to beat one of the departing Pac-12 schools. The Utes are still playing without injured starting quarterback Cam Rising and it showed.