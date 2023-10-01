Can't Wait For Saturday | Another Big Ten team moves onto my ballot: Maryland

Oct. 1—Hot off the presses, here is my Associated Pres Top 25 ballot. (The full poll will be released early Sunday afternoon):

1. Georgia 1

2. Texas 2

3. Ohio State 3

4. Michigan 4

5. Florida State 5

6. Penn State 6

7. Washington 8

8. Oregon 9

9. Southern California 7

10. Alabama 11

11. Notre Dame 12

12. Washington State 15

13. Miami 14

14. Oklahoma 17

15. North Carolina 18

16. Oregon State 19

17. Utah 10

18. Missouri 20

19, Mississippi 24

20. Tennessee 21

21. Duke 16

22. Maryland —

23. Kansas State 25

24. Kentucky —

25. Fresno State —

— Welcome to Maryland, Kentucky and Fresno State. The Terrapins will get tested their first week on my list, playing at Ohio State on Saturday. That is followed by a visit from Illinois.

— The Bluegrass State could have two ranked teams. Louiville just missed on my ballot. Maybe next week.

— Tough loss for Utah at Oregon State, which was fired up to beat one of the departing Pac-12 schools. The Utes are still playing without injured starting quarterback Cam Rising and it showed.