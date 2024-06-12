Can't Wait For Saturday | Alabama legend Saban is a first-ballot College Football Hall of Famer

Jun. 12—***

Better late than never, time for CWFS to chime in on the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, which was released last week.

There is plenty to consider with the players, but two of the coaches listed should be locks.

College football's coaching GOAT Nick Saban in his first year of eligibility and should be the easiest selection since Red Grange and Bear Bryant.

Now on TV, Saban IS college football. Seven titles at two schools.

Not sure why he decided now was the time to step away. It might have made more sense to leave after another championship run, but it is nice the guy gets to enjoy his free time.

Anybody think he will be lured back to the sidelines? I sure don't. Though he might find himself a bit bored at times, the move away from coaching will ultimately be a great decision for Saban and his family.

Urban Meyer is also on the ballot for the first time and the three-time national champion is certainly deserving of a spot. There aren't many coaches retiring in the near future who will have Meyer's hall credentials. Later, Dabo Swinney and Kirby Smart will be first-year picks, but they both have fuel in the tank.

Among the players on the list, Illinois' Simeon Rice is way past due for induction. Kevin Hardy, another nominee, should make it too. Unlikely both go in the same year.

Two other Big Ten players who should receive serious consideration are Iowa tight end Dallas Clark and Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis.