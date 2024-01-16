'I can't wait to finally get going and put my boots on' - Rothwell joins Saints on loan

Joe Rothwell

Southampton have signed Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell on loan until the end of the season.

Rothwell, 29, has made 35 appearances for the Cherries since joining from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2022, including 11 this season.

He featured 161 times in four years with the Championship side before his move to Vitality Stadium.

In-form Southampton are third in the second tier and on a 19-game unbeaten league run.

"I’m thankful to Southampton for allowing me to come here. Hopefully I can come in and show my experience of this league and help them get over the line," said Rothwell.

"I can't wait to finally get going and put my boots on, and hopefully we can get the club back to where it belongs."

Saints director of football Jason Wilcox added: "Joe is a quality addition who gives us further strength and depth in the squad, which will be particularly important as the season goes on."