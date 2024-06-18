'I can't thank him enough' - Mainoo on Ten Hag

[Getty Images]

Kobbie Mainoo says he is "so grateful" to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for the opportunities afforded to him so far in his fledgling career and is pleased with the news that the Dutchman will remain in charge at Old Trafford.

Teenager Mainoo's fine breakthrough season at United concluded with a goal and player of the match performance in the FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

Ten Hag went into the game against City at Wembley amid a backdrop of reports claiming he would be sacked no matter the outcome.

However, it was confirmed he would remain in charge following a post-season review by the club's board and it is now understood he and the club are in talks about extending his contract, which is about to enter its final season.

The Red Devils 'Premier League season was hugely disappointing - an eight-placed finish the worst in their Premier League history.

Mainoo, 19, said: "I'm obviously happy to be building with him.

"He's already got two trophies so hopefully there is more to come. It is nice to have that peace of mind that we know which manager we are going back to next season.

"I'm so grateful to him that he put so much trust in me to play in the team and I can't thank him enough."

Mainoo made his Euro 2024 debut for England as a late substitute in Sunday's 1-0 opening win over Serbia.