You can't spell winning without the letters, J-O-E

Jun. 19—Barr-Reeve's state baseball title meant a lot of things to a lot of people, however there is no question that everyone at Victory Field thought it might just mean a little more to Viking assistant coach Joe Rademacher.

Joe has been part of the program now for 48 years, mostly as a Hall of Fame head coach for the Vikings — and is the namesake for Rademacher Field. However, on Friday, he was right where he belonged — in the dugout helping out.

"This was one we've been chasing for a long time. It really feels good. I would say it feels incredible," said Rademacher in centerfield just after the game.

Joe has never been far from the program, including a second stint as head coach several years ago and served as an assistant for current coach Trevor McConnell. He was also around the program in the years that Nathan Lester was head coach. He was driving the bus and throwing batting practice, now he and Lester both help McConnell together.

He graduated from Holland in Dubois County, the hot bed of baseball in southwestern Indiana.

"We were a basketball town just like everyone else back then, but I grew up with a group that was really into baseball," he said.

After graduating from the University of Evansville, Rademacher took over the B-R team in the spring of 1977 and won more than 470 games at Barr-Reeve and is a member of the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame.

Head coach Trevor McConnell and Joe have been together for the several years, including the last two seasons where the final game of the year was played at Victory Field.

"The first thing I think about with Joe is his dedication to Barr-Reeve baseball and the way he has put the program first. It was really helpful to get on the right foot. It helped to let the community know I had Joe's support right away," said McConnell.

"He is an incredibly humble person and it says a lot to have a Hall of Fame coach serving as an assistant. There is no substitute for the experience he brings in so many situations he has faced. Things that have work and just as importantly, things that haven't worked."

Lester remembers playing against Joe's teams, coaching against him as a head coach, helped as an assistant and now, working with him on McConnell's staff.

"What I knew coaching against him was his teams were always going to be prepared. It didn't matter how talented those teams were or not, he was going to find a way to beat you," said Lester. "After working with him, you learn that he is such a deep thinker and he is not just thinking about a current situation, but three or four steps ahead of that. That is one thing he does so well, he not only helps get the pitching rotation right, he knows how that affects everything else once we make a change. You really value what he has to say."

Like the head coach he was for so long, Joe immediately wanted to talk about the kids and their effort during the game.

"It's the way we've played all year. It's manufactured runs, the way we've played for a long time. We had really, really good pitching and some really solid defense and put the ball in play multiple times," said Rademacher.

He was also quick to added the impact assistant Jim Riggins has had on the pitching staff as well, along with the rest of the staff that were part of the 2024 championship.

Dodger manager Leo Durocher once said, "Nice guys finish last." Joe Rademacher and the 2024 team just proved that might not be the case.