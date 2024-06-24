'Can't spell Utu without UT': Tennessee football lands 4-star OL Douglas Utu

Douglas Utu, the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 class, has committed to Tennessee football.

It’s a major victory for the Vols’ offensive line, which must reload after the 2024 season.

Proud to be announcing that I will be committing my craft and talents to the University of Tennessee! You can’t spell UTU without UT! Go Vols!🍊🍊🍊@AneUtu @wilson_utu @BishopGormanFB @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/6ktZPawGZL — Douglas Utu (@DouglasUtu56) June 24, 2024

“Proud to be announcing that I will be committing my craft and talents to the University of Tennessee!,” Utu posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

“You can’t spell UTU without UT! Go Vols!”

Utu is a 6-foot-4, 317-pounder and four-star prospect from Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas.

After visiting UT over the weekend, he chose the Vols over Alabama, Michigan, Washington, Nebraska and most of the powerhouse programs in college football.

Utu is ranked the No. 2 interior offensive lineman and No. 67 player overall in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports Composite.

He can sign on Dec. 4, when the early signing period begins.

Utu is UT’s 14th commitment in the 2025 class and the second-highest rated.

He joins five-star quarterback George MacIntyre, four-star defensive lineman Ethan Utley, four-star wide receiver Radarious Jackson, four-star tight end Jack Van Doreselaer, four-star offensive lineman Nic Moore, four-star edge rusher Jayden Loftin, three-star running back Justin Baker, three-star safety Sidney Walton, three-star offensive tackle Antoni Kade Ogumoro, three-star cornerback Dylan Lewis, three-star defensive lineman Charles House, three-star Joakim Dodson and three-star cornerback Tyler Redmond.

