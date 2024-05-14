'Can't rely on anyone else' in European hunt - Robinson

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson insists he isn't "relying" on any favours from elsewhere as the Buddies look to secure a European place.

Dundee are away to Ibrox on Tuesday, and anything other than a win for Tony Docherty's side would guarantee St Mirren a fifth-place league finish.

Despite that, Robinson says he is only thinking about Wednesday's clash with Hearts in Paisley.

“We have to concentrate on ourselves," the Northern Irishman said. "We can’t rely on anyone else and, if it does happen through that, we want to go out on a nice high in the last home game of the season.

“We want to end the season on a high, we want to win the game, no matter what happens.

“We confirmed top six the season before with someone else’s result and I think it was the same this year.

“Football is judged over a season and we deserve to be where we are, we have proved that over the last two seasons.

“In the ideal world you want to finish it yourself but no matter what, we will be celebrating a very successful season which is probably beyond everyone’s dreams two years ago – that we would be a top six team for two seasons in a row.”