'We can't have players getting hurt': Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell on court storming

CLEMSON – Clemson coach Brad Brownell revealed his stance on court storming in college basketball after Duke player Kyle Filipowski injured his right knee Saturday after Wake Forest fans rushed the floor.

"I hate it because that's what's great about college [basketball] – you're experiencing it with your student body," Brownell said. "Having said that, we can't have players getting hurt."

The Demon Deacons defeated the Blue Devils 83-79 on Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fans stormed the court before the clock expired, and Filipowski was in the middle of it around midcourt. His teammates came to help him and aided him to the locker room as he hobbled on one leg.

Brownell said he hopes Filipowski is OK and added that if another court storming happens, a player may react negatively toward a fan if they feel threatened by the person's actions.

"Our whole job is to protect our guys, so we really got to be super careful," Brownell said. "I'm starting to lean toward that it may not be a good idea."

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell shares views on court storming