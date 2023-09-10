Can't-Miss Play: Warner's tip sparks Hufanga's pick
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner's tip sparks safety Talanoa Hufanga's pick, setting up 49ers around midfield following Illegal Forward Pass penalty on lateral attempt.
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner's tip sparks safety Talanoa Hufanga's pick, setting up 49ers around midfield following Illegal Forward Pass penalty on lateral attempt.
Nick Bosa will be part of one of Week 1's marquee games.
Trey Lance's ugly performance in Sunday's preseason game shows something is still not clicking for the 49ers QB. And that's a problem for a player going into Year 3.
Diontae Johnson reached for his right leg instantly after a 26-yard gain early in the second half on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.
How did Purdy hang on to this ball?
Brock Purdy had a huge game in the 49ers' opener.
Jalen Pitre was coughing up blood briefly after Lamar Jackson kneed him in the chest on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.
Rookie running back Tank Bigsby learned the hard way on Sunday to play through the whistle.
The former Heisman Trophy winner threw two interceptions in a 24-10 loss to Atlanta, but hopes for better days ahead.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso while celebrating their Women’s World Cup win earlier this summer.
Sunday's game marks the 100th meeting between the Bengals and the Browns.
Bryce Young introduced himself to the NFL with his first touchdown pass. Hopefully he didn't want it as a souvenir.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 24.
The Falcons' Bijan Robinson scrambled for a masterful touchdown to start his NFL career.
C.J. Stroud made some strange NFL history on his first pass.
Calvin Ridley is back, with 100-plus yards and a touchdown.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.