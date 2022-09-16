Can't-Miss Play: Vintage Mahomes! QB scrambles for sidearm TD to McKinnon
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a 9-yard sidearm touchdown pass to running back Jerick McKinnon.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a 9-yard sidearm touchdown pass to running back Jerick McKinnon.
Jamal Adams likely done for the year with a torn quad
Leonard Floyd was held out of practice Thursday, as were Brian Allen, Van Jefferson and Matthew Orzech
As far as Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco were concerned, there was no better way to honor Roberto Clemente than playing well in a win. On a night particularly meaningful to both of them, Lindor and Carrasco propelled the New York Mets past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Thursday to extend their slim lead in the NL East as Major League Baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day at Citi Field.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't a big fan of Tom Brady. He says the ex-New England Patriots quarterback showed him "zero respect" and wouldn't shake his hand after games.
Former Seahawks linebacker KJ Wright didn't hold back on the 49ers' decision to change quarterbacks this offseason.
Your Thursday Night Football viewing experience is about to change. Amazon Prime – the streaming service arm of the Jeff Bezos’ retailing behemoth – begins streaming Thursday night NFL games with tonight’s Chargers-Chiefs tilt in Kansas City and will continue to for the next 15 weeks.
In a week where just about every analyst has a take on the 49ers' quarterback situation, former NFL coach Sean Payton is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo.
The All-Pro safety picked up the 260-pound Kelce and dropped him.
The Dallas Cowboys thrive not as winners but as fodder for sports talk shows, and now big-time stand-up comics.
Rodrigo Blankenship’s Colts tenure came to an end Tuesday after a disastrous Week 1 showing against Houston.
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd explains why 49ers quarterback Trey Lance finds himself in a situation similar as Tim Tebow was with the Denver Broncos.
#Chiefs rookie CB Jaylen Watson recorded a game-changing 99-yard interception returned for a touchdown against the #Chargers.
Patrick Mahomes with just another brilliant touchdown pass for the Chiefs
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin just gave the highest praise to a Patriots player.
Patrick Mahomes is the NFL's interception luck leader after three picks were overruled for various reasons against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Buccaneers loaded up the receiver position this year in the event that, like last year, their receivers get injured. Through only one regular-season game, five Buccaneers receivers are injured in advance of a game against the Saints in New Orleans. Three didn’t practice at all: Russell Gage (hamstring), Chris Godwin (hamstring), and Julio Jones [more]
Tom Brady's throwing coach, Tom House, recalled an eye-opening interaction he had with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick several years ago about the legendary quarterback.
The first "Thursday Night Football" regular-season game on Amazon Prime Video didn’t disappoint, with the Chiefs rallying past the visiting Chargers.
Jaylen Watson made a name for himself on Thursday night.
Week 2 kicks off with the Chiefs facing the Chargers, and here is who the pundits see winning.