Can't-Miss Play: Tyson Campbell makes critical INT vs. Richardson with 5:00 remaining
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell makes a critical interception against Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson with 5:00 remaining.
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.
Whether or not he pans out, Indianapolis is betting big on Anthony Richardson. The franchise doesn't seem to be doing the same for his top weapon.
Anthony Richardson is going to be a lot of fun to watch.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
The Jaguars were playing very well by the end of last season.
Let's examine some players ready to exceed expectations and overdeliver for fantasy managers this season.
The Colts' rookie QB had an up and down preseason debut.
Jalen Pitre was coughing up blood briefly after Lamar Jackson kneed him in the chest on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.
Diontae Johnson reached for his right leg instantly after a 26-yard gain early in the second half on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.
C.J. Stroud made some strange NFL history on his first pass.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.