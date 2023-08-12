Can't-Miss Play: Tycen Anderson rips football from Tucker Kraft for powerful INT
Cincinnati Bengals safety Tycen Anderson rips football from Green Bay Packers rookie TE Tucker Kraft for powerful INT.
