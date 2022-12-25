Can't-Miss Play: Tua Tagovailoa dials launch codes to Tyreek Hill for 52 yards
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws a 52-yard completion to wide receiver Tyreek Hill who gets downed at the Green Bay Packers' one-yard line.
With two games left in the final regular season of his rookie contract, running back Josh Jacobs may be ready to move on from the Raiders. He seemed exasperated and exhausted after Saturday night’s loss to the Steelers, featuring a sluggish offense that mustered only 10 points before Pittsburgh took the lead late. “Yeah, man, [more]
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took issue with what he considered a "dirty play" by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the Week 16 matchup.
Most first-round quarterbacks get three years to prove themselves. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will get only two. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Jets will move on from Wilson after the 2022 season. Per Glazer, the Jets have lost confidence in Wilson — and Wilson has lost confidence in himself. Wilson’s self-confidence, says [more]
The Raiders had a 10-3 lead at halftime before the Steelers rallied for the win.
After throwing for two touchdowns against the Washington Commanders, 49ers QB Brock Purdy joined an exclusive club.
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
Merry Christmas! Here are some takeaways from the 49ers' win over the Commanders.
The 49ers kept pace with Vikings and made up a game on the Eagles in the NFC standings.
Brock Purdy jokingly revealed that the first touchdown pass caught by George Kittle wasn't meant for him.
The up-and-down year for the Raiders will force the team to make a quick decision for 2023. Is quarterback Derek Carr in or out? Saturday night’s three-interception performance has once again renewed questions as to whether he should remain with the team. And, as explained at the time his latest contract was completed, the Raiders [more]
The Packers playoff chances remain a longshot, but things are looking slightly more promising after a Saturday slate of favorable outcomes.
With Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Bears still have the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft. But, the Texans' win put the Bears closer to overtaking them for the first pick in the draft.
The Steelers and the NFL already planned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception on Saturday night, but last night’s game took on special meaning when Steelers legend Franco Harris died just days before. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said afterward that the game had special significance. Tomlin, who was wearing a Harris No. [more]
The Steelers are holding onto a slight shot at the playoffs.
The Mets are concerned about the physical of Carlos Correa, with whom they had recently agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal.
Cousins is the QB everyone loves to dunk on, but he keeps winning.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. The Jaguars moved into AFC South lead after Titans' loss.