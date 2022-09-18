Can't-Miss Play: Troy Andersen gives Falcons first blocked punt TD since 1990
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen gives the Falcons their first blocked punt for a touchdown since 1990.
The Detroit Lions' offensive line was seen as a strength. Three-fifths of the expected starters were out in Week 2 but the offense didn't miss a beat.
The 49ers reportedly lost quarterback Trey Lance for the rest of the season on Sunday, but they did not lose to the Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo threw one touchdown and ran for another after replacing Lance in the first quarter of a 27-7 49ers victory. The win evens the 49ers’ record at 1-1 after they lost [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo came in relief for Trey Lance after the 49ers' 22-year-old quarterback was ruled out with an ankle injury. Twitter had a thing or two to say.
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
49ers QB Trey Lance suffered a significant ankle injury in Sunday's game vs. the Seahawks that requires what's likely season-ending surgery.
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
The 49ers lost Lance to an ankle injury late in the first quarter.
Tom Brady took his anger out on a tablet device during the Buccaneers' Week 2 matchup vs. the Saints.
Trey Lance has been ruled out of the 49ers-Seahawks game with a right ankle injury and replaced by former starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
Trey Lance of the 49ers has been carted off the field in the first quarter with a right-ankle injury
WATCH: Tom Brady frustrated by the Saints, starts breaking equipment again
The Jets scored twice, and recovered an onside kick, with under two minutes to play.
There are several ways to describe an offensive lineman doing his job well, but Mark Sanchez might have found the weirdest way to do it during Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.
A couple of former quarterbacks are not happy with the Patriots' handling of Mac Jones.
Jimmy Garoppolo immediately got to work after coming into Sunday's game despite the devastating circumstances.
Thoughts and notes from the 49ers' home opener vs. Seattle.
The New York Giants defeated the Panthers,19-16, on Sunday and here are the winners and losers (and those in between) from the game.
Very few, if any, high school athletes are under the microscope that Arch Manning is. On Friday night in New Orleans, the Texas commit blocked out all of the noise and delivered an epic performance under the lights. Down 32-14 at the half, Isidore Newman needed points in a hurry.
The Jets looked dead and buried after Nick Chubb‘s third touchdown of the afternoon, but they had a few tricks up their sleeve for the Browns. Chubb’s score made it 30-17 Browns at the two-minute warning, but kicker Cade York missed the extra point and a coverage bust allowed Jets quarterback Joe Flacco to hit [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo came off the bench and was on target for the 49ers