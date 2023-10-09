Can't-Miss Play: Trick-play TD! 49ers dial up dazzling 38-yard score to Kittle
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan uses a trick play to dial up a dazzling 38-yard touchdown from quarterback Brock Purdy to tight end George Kittle.
Brock Purdy found George Kittle three times during their blowout win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares his thoughts on Week 5's Sunday action, including the truth about the 49ers starting quarterback.
Fantasy football analysts Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate which star 49ers receiver they'd rather roster moving forward this season.
The Bengals, meanwhile, are at +3500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 1-3.
The 49ers were just too much for the Giants on Thursday night.
Kyle Shanahan didn't want to settle for a field goal before the first half expired.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don puts a bow on Week 2's Sunday action!
Brock Purdy had a huge game in the 49ers' opener.
Sunday's game marks the 100th meeting between the Bengals and the Browns.
The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.
It was a wild Week 5 Sunday slate in the NFL. We saw blowouts, fantasy breakouts and games go down to the wire. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and share their instant fantasy reactions to all the action on Sunday.
Footballs take funny bounces. Those bounces can make a big impact on games
The Burrow-to-Chase connection had been stalled the first month of the season. But in Week 5, fantasy managers were finally rewarded. Dalton Del Don recaps their outing and much more.
The offense wasn't even on the field when the Giants broke their first-half touchdown drought, which shouldn't surprise Giants fans one bit.
Since losing their final game of the regular season in Seattle, the Rangers have swept the Rays and taken two from the Orioles in Baltimore.
Regression seems less likely to hit these Eagles, and the rest of the NFC should take notice.
Fantasy managers hailed the returns of Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp, who are expected to be difference makers the rest of the season.
The Miami Dolphins' record-setting start is delivering fantasy football managers several options to help them win in 2023.
Stroud continues to validate the Texans' decision to draft him No. 2 ... and makes a case for why he should have been No. 1.
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.