Can't-Miss Play: Titans punter turns dropped snap into conversion
Contract standoff over, Roquan Smith explained why he made an "emotional" trade request that the Bears denied.
Tua Tagovailoa made his preseason debut Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
When it comes to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have a handful of nothin’. That isn’t stopping them from bluffing. Owner Jed York recently suggested that the 49ers are happy to keep Garoppolo and his salary of $24.2 million, which becomes fully guaranteed (as a practical matter) at 4:00 p.m. ET on September 10. The [more]
Trevor Lawrence made an amazing throw against the Steelers, and added the Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag for good measure.
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett may have nailed the starting job with two impressive games, and one dynamite hurry-up touchdown drive.
Aaron Rodgers did not play in Friday's preseason game, but his reaction to one of the more memorable plays had people talking on social media.
The 49ers appear to only have one option left with QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw can now add Pat McAfee to his list of admirers after the sports personality featured a video of him on his show Friday.
5 takeaways from the #Bills' 42-15 preseason win vs. the #Broncos:
The Jaguars bullied the Steelers line on both sides of the football.
The Denver Broncos came back to earth after a win against the Dallas Cowboys, losing to the Buffalo Bills 42-15.
Steve Sarkisian took the college football world by storm on Friday by naming Quinn Ewers the starter.
The four-time NFL MVP can apparently conjure up touchdowns while on the sidelines.
The Dolphins lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in the second preseason game Saturday night. Here are takeaways from the defeat.
Some quick takeaways from the Detroit Lions preseason victory over the Indianapolis Colts
Here are the studs and duds from the Colts' preseason loss to the Lions.
We’ve noticed in recent days a smattering of reports regarding the possibility that running back Ezekiel Elliott is embarking on his final year with the Cowboys. Of course he is. Elliott remains on the roster at a fully-guaranteed salary of $12.4 million only because the structure of the deal, negotiated in 2019 during a holdout, [more]
Here’s a look at how PFF graded the Bears offense and defense in their preseason win over the Seahawks.
The Browns don't have to make a deal but the Eagles should have interest in adding Hunt after seeing him in practice for two days:
Rams rookie offensive lineman Logan Bruss is out for the season after tearing ligaments in his right knee during Los Angeles' second preseason game. The Rams on Saturday also waived tight end Kendall Blanton, a Super Bowl starter who made several big postseason receptions during their run to a championship. Coach Sean McVay said Bruss tore his ACL and MCL during Los Angeles' 24-20 loss to Houston on Friday night.