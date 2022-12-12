Can't-Miss Play: Tagovailoa uncorks 60-yard TD bomb to Hill in third quarter
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa uncorks a 60-yard touchdown bomb to Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the third quarter.
Tyreek Hill may be dealing with an ankle injury. But he’s healthy enough to make explosive plays. Having struggled all night, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa delivered an accurate deep ball to Hill down the right sideline. Hill got separation, his defender fell down, and Hill had an easy 60-yard touchdown after making the catch to make [more]
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Sunday, December 11
Jerry Rice is not pleased with how Deebo Samuel was used on the play that injured the wide receivers ankle.
Brock Purdy had the entire stadium chanting his name before halftime.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were no match for the top-ranked San Francisco 49ers defense in a 35-7 Week 14 blowout loss on Sunday.
49ers delivered a beatdown of the Bucs, Tom Brady's first loss to a QB making his first NFL start (Brock Purdy). Tampa's division lead is at one game.
Christian McCaffrey noted that Brock Purdy has brought added "flavor" to the 49ers' offense since taking over as the starting quarterback.
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
Oklahoma and Texas play bowls back-to-back on December 29.
The 49ers earned straight A's for their thorough beatdown of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Brock Purdy didn't hesitate to use the deep ball in the 49ers' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Wilson's head bounced off the turf during a scary scene in Denver.
Cowboys’ coach Mike McCarthy assessment of his team’s performance against the Texans revealing in a scary way.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dominated on both sides of the ball in a 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday
Josh Allen hurdles a man, took a hit and spun 360 degrees in the air.
Check out which players are leaving and which are joining the UCLA and USC football program via the transfer portal.
Our notebook from the 49ers' romp over the Bucs:
When 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field today, it appeared to be a very serious injury. But early indications are that Samuel is going to be OK. A league source tells PFT that Samuel twisted his ankle but it does not look like a major injury. It’s not yet clear whether [more]
Robert Saleh vowed that Mike White will continue to start over Zach Wilson, even as White was en route to a hospital.