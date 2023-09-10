Can't-Miss Play: Tagovailoa and Hill combine to give Dolphins lead with 1:45 left
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill combine to give the Dolphins a lead with 1:45 left.
After sputtering against the Chargers last season even with their full complement of weapons available, Sunday was about as big of a statement as the Dolphins could have made in Week 1.
One secret to Tagovailoa and Miami's leap forward last season was Darrell Bevell. What do they have in store together for an encore?
In a Yahoo Sports exclusive, Hill expounded upon Tagovailoa's growth this offseason — including in his response to Clark's comments, for which Clark apologized Thursday.
ESPN's Ryan Clark implied Tagovailoa had gotten fat and was built like a stripper. It did not go over well in Miami.
The health of Tua Tagovailoa is a big story for the Dolphins this season.
Ingold's reported deal would make him the highest-paid fullback in the NFL.
Fred Zinkie identifies his favorite targets in Rounds 1-10 to help fantasy managers find some potential draft values.
The Dolphins' running back situation isn't great going into the season.
Daewood Davis was released from the hospital Sunday after sustaining a scary injury during Saturday's preseason game.
There's plenty working against Tua Tagovailoa this season.
Two NFL preseason games have been suspended in the past week.
Armstead underwent knee surgery this offseason and missed four games in 2022 with a variety of injuries.
Check out which players should lead waiver wire pickups for Week 2.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
The Cowboys had two interceptions and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown early on Sunday night in New York.
Jalen Pitre was coughing up blood briefly after Lamar Jackson kneed him in the chest on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.
Calvin Ridley is back, with 100-plus yards and a touchdown.
The 49ers were one of the few teams to open the season in impressive fashion. Scott Pianowski examines their win along with several duds.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.