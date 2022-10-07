Can't-Miss Play: Sutton, Washington converge on unusual 51-yard catch
Denver Broncos wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Montrell Washington make a tandem catch for 51 yards.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) With defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the fold, rushing the passer had never been a problem for the Los Angeles Rams. ''Our pass rush, just in general, has to pick up,'' defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said Thursday. The Rams (2-2) have seven sacks through four games, which is tied for 22nd in the NFL.
Kwity Paye was carted off the field with an injury.
The Ravens signed linebacker A.J. Klein to their active roster from the Giants' practice squad
The NFL and NFL Players Association had hoped to announce the results of the Tua Tagovailoa concussion protocol investigation before the start of Thursday night’s game between the Colts and Broncos. That hasn’t happened. As explained by Michael Smith during the Amazon pregame show, it hasn’t happened because the NFL and NFLPA don’t agree on [more]
Receiver Cole Beasley retired from the NFL after two weeks with the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers made it official Thursday, terminating his practice squad contract in a procedural move. Beasley played 13 offensive snaps and 11 on special teams in two games with the Bucs and made four catches for 17 yards. Still, Bucs offensive coordinator [more]
The Rams claim there are many reasons for Allen Robinson's slow start: star receiver on the other side, a beat-up offensive line, game conditions ... but who's really to blame?
Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles was carted off the field after being rolled from behind. He was injured with 3:20 left in the game on a Mike Boone run behind him. Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner inadvertently landed onto the back of Bolles’ leg. Bolles immediately grabbed his right leg. He slammed his left hand [more]
Stephon Gilmore with a pick and a pass defended to help the Colts down the Broncos
Wade Phillips nailed how bad Colts-Broncos was on Thursday
The #49ers 2021 draft class will be featured heavily Sunday in Carolina in an important week for that group.
The Broncos and Colts were miserable on offense.
So who fills in for Lacey upon his sudden departure?
A fan who was tackled by the Los Angeles Rams' Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley after running onto the field during Monday's game reportedly has filed a police report.
The Broncos are now 2-3 going into a 'Monday Night Football' showdown with the Chargers in Week 6.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 6 highlighted by Tennessee at LSU, Utah at UCLA, and TCU at Kansas
Tom Brady doesn't seem very impressed with his Buccaneers or the NFL as a whole at the quarter mark of the season.
The Broncos had an open receiver on their final play of overtime.
Gisele Bündchen has entered the chat.
Its unclear exactly what went down before, during and after Draymond Green and Jordan Pooles practice incident on Wednesday, but some transparency was provided the next day.
With the 49ers being Jimmy Garoppolo's team once again, NFL executives wonder if trading up for Lance in 2021 ever was necessary.