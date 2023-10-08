Can't-Miss Play: Surtain catches football with legs for game-altering INT
Can't-Miss Play: Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain catches football with legs for game-altering interceptions.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Broncos at Dolphins game.
The Jets delivered an impassioned message for Payton before kickoff. Then they delivered with a win at Mile High.
Hurts' dual-threat game was on full display at SoFi Stadium, and Philadelphia moved to 5-0 with another close win.
The Burrow-to-Chase connection had been stalled the first month of the season. But in Week 5, fantasy managers were finally rewarded. Dalton Del Don recaps their outing and much more.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his category-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
The No. 2 pick in 2022 got the best of the top pick in this year's draft.
The Miami Dolphins' record-setting start is delivering fantasy football managers several options to help them win in 2023.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his points-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
The offense wasn't even on the field when the Giants broke their first-half touchdown drought, which shouldn't surprise Giants fans one bit.
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.
Ty Chandler took a handoff on a direct snap to successfully convert a fake punt and keep the Vikings' drive alive on Sunday afternoon.
A couple NFL Week 5 late window games are coming down to the wire.
The Lions are proving several long-held fantasy beliefs wrong. Scott Pianowski examines their latest impressive performance and more from Week 5.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured a Pittsburgh win.
Tyler Reddick jumped into the top eight ahead of the third round of the playoffs with a sixth-place finish.
Houston-Atlanta wasn't much of a matchup until the fourth quarter, and then it turned spectacular.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Players from both teams knelt around Chanler Zavala as he received medical attention on the field. Zavala gave a thumbs up as he was driven off the field on a cart.
After a big game in Week 4, Lamar Jackson will have a much tougher job against a stout Steelers defense.