Can't-Miss Play: Stroud ties game with 18-yard TD pass to Schultz with 1:49 remaining
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud ties game against the Arizona Cardinals with an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz with 1:49 remaining.
Stroud continues to validate the Texans' decision to draft him No. 2 ... and makes a case for why he should have been No. 1.
Houston-Atlanta wasn't much of a matchup until the fourth quarter, and then it turned spectacular.
In one week, C.J. Stroud has won his first game and now received the NFL's Rookie of the Month honor.
McCaffrey's among the 49ers greats just 18 games into his career in San Francisco.
C.J. Stroud made some strange NFL history on his first pass.
The offense wasn't even on the field when the Giants broke their first-half touchdown drought, which shouldn't surprise Giants fans one bit.
Ty Chandler took a handoff on a direct snap to successfully convert a fake punt and keep the Vikings' drive alive on Sunday afternoon.
Kelce slipped just before halftime and limped to the locker room before halftime.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers his lineup advice for every remaining game on the Week 5 slate, along with some intriguing DFS values.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win, but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured the Pittsburgh win.
Jackie Young went 5-of-8 from beyond the arc to lift the Aces in Game 1.
Richardson's throwing shoulder was driven into the turf when he was tackled on a run play.
Oklahoma jumped up seven spots from No. 12 up to No. 5 after beating Texas.
Drops. Late turnovers. Lamar Jackson and Baltimore had every chance to seal an unbeaten road record in the AFC North early this season – then proceeded to throw them all away.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Verstappen is a win way from tying his own wins record from a season ago and two victories from eclipsing Michael Schumacher's win percentage record.
The victory is Verstappen's 14th in 17 races.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens at Steelers game.