Can't-Miss Play: Strip-six TD! Myles Garrett sparks score in Colts' end zone
Strip-six TD! Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sparks score in Colts' end zone from linebacker Tony Fields II fumble recovery.
Who needs offense when you have Myles Garrett?
The Browns overcame the loss of Deshaun Watson and some late defensive miscues for the win.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 7.
There was another viral Taylor Swift moment on Sunday.
Mac Jones found Mike Gesicki for a one-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the Patriots’ wild upset win on Sunday.
Verstappen took the lead at the halfway point and beat Lewis Hamilton to the checkered flag.
Patrick Mahomes will face a Chargers defense that has allowed 26 points per game this season.
USC dropped to No. 24 after losing to Utah.
McCall was stretchered off the field in the fourth quarter of CCU's win over Arkansas State.
Every day is National Tight Ends Day for Kyle Pitts.
The NFL has had quite enough of teams fighting with each other before games.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
We have another full slate of intriguing games on Saturday.
The college football balance was upset after some late-night results Saturday.
The Volunteers had a 20-7 halftime lead.
UCF scored a TD with 1:16 to go.
Javon Baker was wide open.
Over the course of 60 minutes, No. 4 Florida State’s talent was just too much for No. 16 Duke to handle.
Texas was able to escape Houston with a 31-24 win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
It wasn’t pretty, but No. 3 Ohio State found a way to get the job done and stay undefeated with a 20-12 win over No. 7 Penn State.