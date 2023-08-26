Can't-Miss Play: Steven Gilmore looks like his brother on pick-six TD vs. Panthers
Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore looks like his brother on a pick-six touchdown vs. the Carolina Panthers.
Bryce Young got his final action of the preseason.
Carolina was dead set on fixing the QB position this offseason.
Bryce Young didn't have many highlights in his second preseason start.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Panthers vs. Giants game.
The Lions offense should be plenty of fun, and there are corresponding season-long props and strategy to use while betting on the team.
The winds of change continue to swirl around Detroit.
