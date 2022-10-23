Can't-Miss Play: Smith-Schuster's 45-yard TD puts Chiefs past 40-point threshold vs. 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster scores a 45-yard touchdown on a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
The Buccaneers are 3-4 and look nothing like a contender.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-4 after losing at Carolina
Breaking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers
Updated AP Poll sees Tide stay at No. 6
Sound the alarms in Green Bay. That is, if they weren't already blaring.
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
Yelling was heard in the locker room of the Cleveland Browns after their loss to the Ravens, and that might be a good thing.
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a second straight upset loss on the road, falling 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers
TAMPA — This is an interesting time for the Bucs. TB doesn’t stand just for Tampa Bay. Tom Brady has touched the laces of every aspect of the organization, which, given his success as a six-time Super Bowl champion when he joined the team in 2020, was probably warranted and inevitable. The Bucs have signed the free agents Brady wanted, welcomed his personal trainer/business partner Alex ...
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings, Week 8 2022
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battle in a Super Bowl 54 rematch as All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey makes his 49ers debut.
The Snyders are nothing if not brazenly defiant. With owner Daniel Snyder facing a growing push to force him out, Snyder continues to authorize the issuance of strident, combative comments in response to anything and everything said by anyone and everyone about him. His wife, Tanya, displayed a little of that same attitude on Sunday. [more]
The 49ers had some competition in landing Christian McCaffrey, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer revealed on Friday.
The Rams’ offer for Christian McCaffrey was close to the 49ers’, but one pick was a round lower
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
Seattle receiver DK Metcalf has been ruled out of the remainder of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a knee injury. Metcalf was carted to the locker room late in the first quarter after he appeared to be injured on a second down pass play to the end zone. Metcalf came into the game with 30 receptions for 406 yards and two touchdowns.
The Browns and Ravens both needed Sunday's game inside M&T Bank Stadium. And, in many ways, the game followed the script for both teams.