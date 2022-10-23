Can't-Miss Play: Sauce Gardner bats away Rypien's deep shot for the tie
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner deflects Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien's deep pass to potentially tie the game.
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner deflects Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien's deep pass to potentially tie the game.
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
Updated AP Poll sees Tide stay at No. 6
The Buccaneers are 3-4 and look nothing like a contender.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-4 after losing at Carolina
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a would-be touchdown on a deep ball from Tom Brady against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
Breaking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers
Yelling was heard in the locker room of the Cleveland Browns after their loss to the Ravens, and that might be a good thing.
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings, Week 8 2022
Sound the alarms in Green Bay. That is, if they weren't already blaring.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
Mississippi and UCLA, two unbeatens in the top 10, fell, causing a shake-up in this week's coaches poll prediction.
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
From the Detroit Lions post-game press conferences and locker room conversations at AT&T Field.
Will Healy finished his time at Charlotte with a 15-24 overall record.
Houston is undefeated in the playoffs thus far.
The Buccaneers have lost four of five games. But for a horrible roughing-the-passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, the Bucs quite possibly would be riding a five-game losing streak. In the past two weeks, the Buccaneers lost to the Steelers despite being 9.5-point favorites. That was the biggest upset of the season, based [more]
The Chiefs ripped apart the 49ers defense on Sunday.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 8