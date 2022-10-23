Can't-Miss Play: Sauce Gardner bats away Rypien's deep shot for the tie

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Buccaneers have lost four of five games. But for a horrible roughing-the-passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, the Bucs quite possibly would be riding a five-game losing streak. In the past two weeks, the Buccaneers lost to the Steelers despite being 9.5-point favorites. That was the biggest upset of the season, based [more]