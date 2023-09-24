Can't-Miss Play: Rondale Moore leaves Cowboys in dust on speedy 45-yard TD run
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore leaves Dallas Cowboys in the dust on a speedy 45-yard touchdown run.
The Cowboys defense didn't look the same after losing one of its stars.
The Dolphins are proving to be the equivalent of the fantasy easy button. Scott Pianowski breaks down their 70-point barrage and more from Week 3.
Broncos defenders double-teamed Robbie Chosen while allowing Hill to run uncovered through the secondary.
Andrew Beck's kickoff return for a touchdown was the Texans' first since 2021.
The Ravens would have been in great field position to beat the Colts had a pass interference call went their way.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
Amari Cooper's sideline catch could have resulted in a Browns touchdown if not for a wrong call by officials.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
Freeman said he didn't want to risk a penalty by running an 11th player onto the field.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don reveals his lineup advice for every game on the Week 3 slate, along with some key DFS tips.
The NFL Draft prospect went ambidextrous.
Chip Trayanum got into the end zone as the clock expired.
Dante Moore's first five pass dropbacks: pick-six, completion for negative yards, incompletion, incompletion, sack.
Pearsall held onto the ball after a big hit following his incredible grab.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.
Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes brought their swagger to Eugene, but the Ducks brought game.
Did the down marker mistake cost Alabama a touchdown against Ole Miss?
The Browns quarterback also pushed an official during the loss to the Steelers, but the league didn't find it worth punishing.
Jalen Milroe threw for 225 yards and had just four incompletions.
The 27-year-old is still out for the season, but optimism is high for his career.