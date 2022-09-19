Can't-Miss Play: Rodgers dials launch codes to Watkins for 55-yard gain
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dials launch codes to Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins for a 55-yard gain.
Aaron Rodgers continued his domination of the Bears, winning 21 of the past 22 games he has started and finished against Chicago. After Sunday night, he is 23-5 record against the Bears. Aaron Jones rushed for more than 100 yards and scored two touchdowns, and Preston Smith made seven tackles and two sacks as the [more]
Doug Pederson's first Jaguars win was a great one.
The Bears suffered a brutal 27-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday Night Football.
The Green Bay Packers needed to win Sunday night, putting last week’s stinker of an opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings behind them.
Aaron Rodgers is seeking to continue his ownership of the Bears. After the Packers kicked a field goal on their opening drive, they scored a touchdown on their second possession. Aaron Jones ran 15 yards for a touchdown with 14:54 remaining in the second quarter to give the Packers a 10-7 lead. Rodgers is 5-of-9 [more]
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
Watch Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Drake London show off his impressive athleticism
The Ducks really impressed against BYU. It was an enjoyable afternoon for Oregon Twitter circles.
Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans isn’t worried about being suspended after being ejected on Sunday, due to his latest tussle with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Perhaps Evans should be. According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL will indeed consider suspensions for Evans and Lattimore, given their history of extracurricular activities. The history [more]
Aaron Jones rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass from Aaron Rodgers, who continued his domination of the Chicago Bears by leading the Green Bay Packers to a 27-10 victory on Monday night. Green Bay (1-1) bounced back from a season-opening 23-7 loss at Minnesota and beat the Bears (1-1) for a seventh straight time, matching its second-longest win streak in the 205-game history of the NFL’s oldest rivalry. The Packers won 10 straight over the Bears from 1994-98.
The Packers came back strong after a Week 1 loss.
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo walked away with a win and more than $350,000 on Sunday after he took over as the 49ers' quarterback against the Seahawks.
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
Jimmy Garoppolo came in relief for Trey Lance after the 49ers' 22-year-old quarterback was ruled out with an ankle injury. Twitter had a thing or two to say.
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
The 49ers lost Lance to an ankle injury late in the first quarter.
Kyler Murray scrambled for more than 84 total yards on a wild two-point conversion in the Arizona Cardinals' game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Very few, if any, high school athletes are under the microscope that Arch Manning is. On Friday night in New Orleans, the Texas commit blocked out all of the noise and delivered an epic performance under the lights. Down 32-14 at the half, Isidore Newman needed points in a hurry.