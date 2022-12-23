Can't-Miss Play: Quinnen Williams strip-sacks Lawrence on QB's first pass play of game
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams strip-sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence for a turnover.
The Jets have a real dilemma with their young quarterback.
Brock Purdy and offensive linemen Alfredo Gutierrez and Nick Zakelj handed out Christmas cards to 49ers teammates on Tuesday.
Quarterback Zach Wilson was benched during the third quarter of Thursday night's game vs. the Jaguars as the Jets turned to Chris Streveler.
Kliff Kingsbury will coach against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday, but before he became the Cardinals’ head coach, Kingsbury was Brady’s teammate for a year in New England. And Kingsbury said that was an eye-opening experience. Kingsbury acknowledged that as a player himself, he didn’t have the total commitment to being the best [more]
Julian Edelman wasn't shy in his criticism of Patriots QB Mac Jones' antics and failed tackle attempt on the costly lateral play in Week 15.
The Bears released a statement to help Bears fans prepare for this Saturday's game at Soldier Field against the Bills.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has qualified for 15 Pro Bowls during his career. He rarely participated in the game. During a Thursday press conference, held the day after they announced the 2022 Pro Bowl teams for a game that won’t actually be played, Brady was asked about his habit of not playing in the game, [more]
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee [more]
The 8-6 Miami Dolphins and the 6-8 Green Bay Packers are fighting for a spot in the playoffs on Christmas. Here's who NFL reporters think will win.
Brock Purdy broke down some of the biggest differences between him and the other 49ers quarterbacks in Kyle Shanahan's system.
Kyle Juszczyk was not expecting the 49ers to trade for Christian McCaffrey, only to be pleasantly surprised when the blockbuster move went down.
Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein to discuss Jalen Hurts' injury, an intriguing Jaguars-Jets matchup, a dicey Patriots season, the case against Brock Purdy and more.
Get to know the New York Jets quarterback who just took over for Zach Wilson, and actually got the crowd to cheer
The NFL announced the complete rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a week-long celebration of player skills featuring a new format spotlighting flag football. Six teams are sending at least five players to Las Vegas for the Feb. 5 event, with the Eagles leading the way with eight players. Receiver A.J. Brown, guard Landon [more]
The Chiefs QB has worn this before during chilly conditions.
College football recruiting biggest day is in December when most of the top players sign in the early period. A look at the winners and losers.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called the late great Franco Harris a "legend" in his Wednesday press conference.
When the 49ers went from Jimmy Garoppolo to Brock Purdy at quarterback, the team just kept winning games en route to the NFC West title.
The will of Harris, defensive tackle Joe Greene and head coach Chuck Noll, among others in an organization soon stuffed with legends, wouldn't allow it. On the day that Harris died, one that came just 48 hours before the 50th anniversary of a play that changed the arc of a franchise and the narrative of a region, the weight of his legacy was both spoken and unspoken. Mourners gathered at the monument placed at the exact spot - now essentially in a parking lot - where Harris caught the ball that caromed off either Oakland's Jack Tatum or Steelers teammate Frenchy Fuqua (who exactly, we'll never know for sure).