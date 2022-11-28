Can't-Miss Play: Quay Walker goes 63 YARDS after picking up fumble forced by Rudy Ford
Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker goes 63 YARDS after picking up a fumble caused by Packers free safety Rudy Ford.
Brazil and Portugal will be back in action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Heres a look at Monday's full schedule in Qatar.
Watch Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson score his sixth touchdown in the last three games
If the top four in this week's College Football Playoff rankings are Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC, then the committee should make a simple declaration: the field is set.
Ex-49ers running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., now with the Miami Dolphins, threw some shots at Jimmy Garoppolo and their former team.
The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of carrying Russell Wilson's water.
Aaron Rodgers had been dealing with a thumb injury most of the season.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
Josh Jacobs had a monster game against the Seahawks.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't hold on in overtime as they fell to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, 23-17. Here's how Brady fared in the defeat.
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
One week ago, Jets players were saying the offense is "sorry" and liking tweets critical of Wilson. The mood has flipped thanks to their new starting QB, who doesn't figure to hand the job back anytime soon.
The Eagles looked like they were back on Sunday, at least offensively.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
Jimmy Garoppolo endured a couple of big hits during the 49ers' 13-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Elijah Mitchell avoided a serious knee injury in the 49ers' win over the Saints, but still is expected to miss time.
Following the 49ers' 13-0 win over the Saints, Nick Bosa explained why he was happily surprised that his game-winning quarterback sack counted.
Jordan Love’s valiant comeback effort in the wake of an Aaron Rodgers oblique injury fell short against the Eagles, Mike White showed the Jets he should be the full time starting QB with his performance against the Bears and Broncos QB Russell Wilson was yelled at by a teammate as his poor play continued against the Panthers. Plus, there were a lot of weird moments from the weekend including big hats, skunks, brawling mascots and a cat sporting a speedo.
The 49ers' defense was on another level in the 13-0 trouncing of the New Orleans Saints.