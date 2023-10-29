Can't-Miss Play: Purdy roams the globe for otherworldly 10-yard pass to Kittle
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy avoids a sack and finds tight end George Kittle for a 10-yard gain against the Cincinnati Bengals.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy avoids a sack and finds tight end George Kittle for a 10-yard gain against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Burrow looks healthy after an early-season calf injury, which is huge for the Bengals and their offense. Purdy's struggles, meanwhile, are both symbolic of and interlinked with San Francisco's three-game losing streak.
The once 5-0 49ers head into their bye week at 5-3 and scrambling for answers.
The quarterback entered concussion protocol on Wednesday.
The 49ers will have to muddle through Week 8 without Brock Purdy.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
The 49ers have more to worry about than just a losing streak.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
Brock Purdy started showing concussion symptoms on the plane back to San Francisco after Monday's loss to the Vikings.
Kirk Cousins came up big, while Brock Purdy didn't.
Brock Purdy is in concussion protocol, and while he hasn't officially been ruled out for Sunday against the Bengals, no player has played the same week they entered the protocol in 2023. Which brings us to Darnold.
The deadline is Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. ET, but that doesn't mean teams with designs on a Super Bowl run should wait. Monday night revealed why, on multiple fronts.
Lamar Jackson can be the foundation of your DFS lineup. Dalton Del Don runs down his lineup recommendations for Week 8.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The 49ers took a loss and left Cleveland with injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
The Browns are playing historically good defense through five games, with the previously unstoppable 49ers the latest to struggle against them. And when Deshaun Watson returns, they can't keep winning in spite of the offense.
Kittle is facing a five-figure fine for his, ahem, interesting fashion choice.
The NFL is reportedly considering a fine for the 49ers' tight end because of the vulgar message on his shirt.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares his thoughts on Week 5's Sunday action, including the truth about the 49ers starting quarterback.