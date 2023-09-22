Can't-Miss Play: Purdy launches back-shoulder TD dart to Samuel despite intense pressure
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy launches back-shoulder touchdown dart to 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel despite intense pressure.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy launches back-shoulder touchdown dart to 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel despite intense pressure.
The 49ers were just too much for the Giants on Thursday night.
Will the Giants' Week 2 comeback get their season back on track?
The Niners are a heavy favorite despite missing their top receiver.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don puts a bow on Week 2's Sunday action!
Kyle Shanahan didn't want to settle for a field goal before the first half expired.
How did Purdy hang on to this ball?
Sunday's game marks the 100th meeting between the Bengals and the Browns.
Diontae Johnson reached for his right leg instantly after a 26-yard gain early in the second half on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.
We asked five fantasy analysts which QBs could deliver a breakout campaign this season. All five candidates are going after pick 100 on Yahoo.
San Francisco is now exploring options with Trey Lance, a quarterback the organization traded up to draft in 2021.
Lance figures to get a lot of playing time on Friday night against the Chargers.
Jimmy Garoppolo started 10 games for the 49ers last season after Trey Lance got injured.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada offers a full breakdown for tonight's matchup between the Giants and 49ers.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Which players should we temper expectations for in fantasy Week 3?
It's been almost three years since we've seen Deshaun Watson play a truly great game. The Browns still believe he can turn things around.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Some sit-start decisions are easy. Others are not. Lean on our Week 3 PPR rankings to help you with your lineups.